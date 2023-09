What is a power map … and how do you know if you’re on one?

Consulting firms have been outed for creating “power maps” of public service agencies.

The concept cropped up in responses to questions sent by senator Deborah O’Neill, who was seeking to understand how firms identified high-value individuals in procurement processes.

The notion of power mapping is the process used to determine who matters in a particular department. The person creating the ‘map’ gets to understand who in a government department has the power to do things, and the limits of what they might be able to provide.