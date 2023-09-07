Royal commission private session proposal comes before parliament

The government plans to amend the Royal Commissions Act 1902 (Cth) so that senior staff can be given written authorisation to hold private sessions to hear sensitive testimony.

The proposed changes will allow officeholders who currently have powers to hold private sessions to give written authorisation for other delegates to conduct these less formal sessions.

Involvement in private sessions is voluntary, and participants are afforded similar protections to witnesses. Information shared in private sessions will not, however, be considered to be evidence, and is not taken on oath or affirmation.

Attorney-general (A-G) Mark Dreyfus introduced the amendments in parliament on Thursday.

In his first reading speech for the Royal Commissions Amendment (Private Sessions) Bill, the A-G said the changes would permit a suitably qualified assistant commissioner to be authorised to hold private sessions under Part 4 of the act.

These individuals would be drawn from the existing pool of senior staff working for any given royal commission.

“Private sessions were first established for the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse to enable individuals to tell their experience about the highly sensitive and personal matters into which the royal commission was inquiring, in a trauma-informed and less formal setting than a hearing. Subsequently, royal commissions prescribed by the Royal Commissions Regulations 2019 have been able to utilise private sessions,” Dreyfus explained.

“This includes the two current royal commissions, the Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide and the Royal Commission into Violence, Abuse, Neglect and Exploitation of People with Disability.

“Currently under the act, only a sole commissioner, the chair of a multi-member royal commission, or another commissioner who is authorised in writing by the chair, may conduct private sessions,” he said

The A-G said the change would grant more flexibility to royal commissions and have cost and efficiency implications.

Assistant commissioner appointees would only be made in circumstances that justified the authorisation, and the determination about whether that person was of the appropriate seniority and qualification would be at the discretion of the royal commission.

In the event a private session participant would rather give their testimony to the chair of the commission or other staff with specialist training dealing with vulnerable people, the amendments require the decision-maker to take this preference into account.

“The proposed role of an assistant commissioner is solely to hold private sessions, as authorised in writing by the sole commissioner or chair of the royal commission.

“An assistant commissioner will not be authorised to undertake any other role or to exercise any powers of a commissioner for the royal commission,” Dreyfus said.

“The sole commissioner or chair should ensure that individuals who share their personal accounts in a private session feel confident in the process.

“The provision may enable a royal commission to hold more private sessions over the duration of its inquiry than it otherwise might have and therefore allow more people to engage with a royal commission and have their experience heard,” he said.

Under the reforms, assistant commissioners will be granted the same protections and immunity as High Court justices in the exercise of their duties.

This will protect assistant commissioners from criminal or civil action for acts done within their jurisdiction in the course of hearing and deciding a case that is before them. They will also be protected from being compelled to give evidence or disclose their decision-making.

“This bill is compatible with the human rights and freedoms recognised or declared in the international instruments listed in section 3 of the Human Rights (Parliamentary Scrutiny) Act 2011,” Dreyfus said.

“The bill promotes the right to privacy, the right to effective access to justice and the right to freedom of expression. It does not engage or limit the right to a fair trial or hearing.”