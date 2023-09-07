Government needs ‘helping hand’ to control prices, says departing Lowe

A stronger helping hand from government to keep prices stable and the economy humming has been offered up as a parting suggestion by outgoing Reserve Bank governor Dr Philip Lowe.

In his final speech as governor, Lowe said more flexibility to pull spending and taxing levers to manage the economy and keep inflation stable could “help us get to a better place”.

Interest rates were effective but had limitations, including that their impacts were felt unevenly across the economy.

“In principle, fiscal policy could provide a stronger helping hand, although this would require some rethinking of the existing policy architecture,” Lowe told the Anika Foundation on Thursday.

Lowe suggested handing over limited powers to adjust spending and taxing policy to an independent body – not the Reserve Bank – as one possible model to explore.

He flagged the COVID-19 pandemic era as a period of “nimble” fiscal policy and powerful coordination between the RBA and government.

“There are some broader lessons here,” he said.

One of these was the need to communicate better in uncertain times.

Lowe’s statement that interest rates would not be increased until 2024 was interpreted by many as a “guarantee”, with criticism of Lowe’s remarks gradually increasing when interest rates began to rise again.

“That guidance was widely interpreted as a commitment, rather than a conditional statement, that interest rates would not increase until 2024,” Lowe said.

“As you know, interest rates started being increased in May 2022 and there has been much criticism since, especially by those who borrowed during the pandemic based on our guidance.”

The outgoing governor said people needed to remember the context and circumstances of the pandemic back in 2020, and the fact it was a “scary time” with closed international borders and tough restrictions on all Australians.

“There were credible projections that the unemployment rate would rise to 15% and that there would be a deep and lasting economic contraction,” Lowe said. “And even well into 2021 large parts of the country were still in stringent lockdowns.”

Lowe said both the government and the bank responded forcefully to circumstances and the economy bounced back, but actions taken during the pandemic were “too much” when looked at in the rearview mirror.

“But hindsight is a wonderful thing. None of us can predict the future and we have had to make decisions under great uncertainty and with incomplete information,” Lowe said.

“We got some things right, but we got other things wrong. I can assure you, though, that the staff of the RBA and members of the Reserve Bank board have been relentless in their pursuit of doing the right thing and supporting the economic prosperity of the people of Australia.

“And I will leave the RBA after 43 years proud of our contribution to the stability of both our economy and financial system.”

Lowe highlighted that his term was characterised by three key economic challenges: a period during which inflation was low, a global pandemic and the highest inflation rates.

He also warned that times in which expectations that inflation will track within a very low range are over.

“The increased prevalence of supply shocks, deglobalisation, climate change, the energy transition and shifts in demographics mean either steeper supply curves or more variable supply curves,” Lowe said.

“While this doesn’t mean that the inflation target can’t be achieved on average, it does mean that inflation is likely to be more variable around that target.”

With AAP

READ MORE:

Climate change risks are knocking on the door of future economic trends and central banks are taking notice