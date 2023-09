How is your mental load and attention span?

August 2023 was a long year, or at least that’s what it felt like.

On the first of the month, I returned from overseas to find myself embroiled in discussions about the Voice. Engagement and interest seemed to have gone from zero to 100 in the month I was away and I was completely ill-equipped to join or contribute to the conversations.

Thanks to Aunty, I think I caught up enough to at least have an informed view, but having an informed view on such a sensitive topic isn’t that helpful. Perspectives aren’t helpful when the discussions are personal and the idea of exploratory debate, (rather than good-guy-bad-guy polarisation) seems to be a bit foreign.