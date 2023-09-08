Gladys: A leader’s undoing

During the ICAC hearings, ferocious attacks were launched against the anti-corruption agency. NSW Liberals president Philip Ruddock slammed it. Former Liberal MP Pru Goward derided it. Kathryn Greiner, whose ex-husband Nick Greiner’s tenure as premier had been cut short when he’d resigned due to an ICAC inquiry, sneered at it. This was a beat-up, they said, nothing more than a political hit job. For months afterwards, Berejiklian’s federal Coalition allies angrily lashed out at the treatment she’d been subjected to. This was done partly out of fealty to the Liberal Party, but also for heavily political reasons — to justify the federal government dragging its heels for two years on delivering a national integrity agency to oversee politicians and the public service.

Former federal MP Jason Falinski became a regular critic of ICAC, lambasting it at every opportunity. But arguably the fiercest criticism came from then-prime minister Scott Morrison. In November 2021, during the final sitting weeks of parliament for the year, he savaged ICAC under cover of parliamentary privilege. He proclaimed it a ‘kangaroo court’, shouting: ‘The premier of New South Wales was done over by a bad process, an abuse. What was done to Gladys Berejiklian, the people of New South Wales know, was an absolute disgrace.’

Certainly, no observer of ICAC could say that the commission hadn’t made mistakes. For one thing, it had made a colossal error in October 2020, when it was first taking a close look at Gladys Berejiklian. The commission accidentally uploaded to the Internet a confidential transcript of a private hearing. That transcript contained a great deal of deeply personal information about the relationship between Berejiklian and Daryl Maguire that was never intended to be made public. The commission swiftly moved to make a non-publication order, but the horse had bolted. Dozens of journalists and other viewers of the inquiry had already downloaded it.

It was extremely worrying that an agency with extensive powers to intercept phone calls, including the ability to utilise certain forms of spyware, could be so reckless in how it handled personal information. And it raised questions about whether similar incidents had happened in the past. Bruce McClintock, a seasoned barrister who had been appointed by the NSW Government to oversee ICAC, to act as its watchdog, scathingly described it as a ‘serious administrative failure, which has had unfair and detrimental consequences for Ms Berejiklian’.

The mistake gave valuable ammunition to critics of the commission who maintained that it had not only overreached in the Berejiklian case, it simply wasn’t competent enough to wield the immense power that it held. Philip Ruddock told the ABC: ‘People are not put on trial on the basis of claims, or as I sometimes say, by innuendo. They establish first that there is a substantial case to answer. And that has not happened.’ He went on to say that part of the problem was that Gladys Berejiklian wasn’t being investigated for corruption but for probity.

It was a fine distinction, the argument — regularly made by Berejiklian’s supporters — that while she may have breached the rules around probity by not revealing her relationship with Maguire, she had not acted corruptly. And it highlighted one of the misapprehensions concerning ICAC’s work. The breaching of ministerial standards is in fact corruption, just as probity failures are corruption. Both Mike Baird and Gladys Berejiklian had made it so.

When NSW Labor powerbroker Eddie Obeid became the focus of ICAC’s investigative functions in late 2012, there was widespread outrage over how he had been able to engage in his sordid web of corrupt dealings for so long. Among a slew of recommendations by ICAC in its staggering reports on Obeid’s conduct, was the recommendation to tighten the ministerial code of conduct, specifically by making a substantial breach of that code constitute corrupt conduct.

Traditionally, the premier of the day was the person who oversaw ministerial rules at the state level, just as the prime minister held their fellow politicians to account at the federal level. But there was a flaw in this approach. If a premier or prime minister was unable or unwilling to enforce the rules that governed their ministers’ behaviour, little recourse was available. There had been countless examples of ministers escaping sanction. Fundamentally, ICAC was asking to be granted the power to be the real authority on these rules. The agency itself would become a powerful deterrent when it came to ministers refusing to toe the line.

And that’s exactly what Baird did. In October 2016, he strengthened the NSW ministerial code, setting out clear provisions around conflicts of interest. He also made changes to prevent ministers from pressuring public servants to change their advice. He was very proud of this at the time, declaring in a statement: ‘This makes the Code for Ministers in NSW the toughest in the nation.’

When Gladys Berejiklian became premier, she consolidated this initiative by signing off on her own version of the code, which required that breaches be considered corrupt conduct by ICAC. That was why Berejiklian had urged Maguire to resign from parliament when it seemed likely he had breached these rules. It was why she’d asked John Sidoti to resign from her ministry when he became the focus of an ICAC investigation. In both cases, it was about these same rules and whether they were being followed.

This may be Berejiklian’s greatest failure. She expected great things from those around her, the highest standards of probity and good governance. She cultivated a belief that she stuck to and played by the rules. But even though she’d set the rules, when it came to her relationship with Maguire, she didn’t think she needed to follow them.

Ruddock’s argument around probity and corruption being separate and distinct matters also illustrated a cultural attitude concerning the business of government. Former ICAC assistant commissioner Anthony Whealy bristles at this oft-repeated perspective, which seeks to be dismissive of how grant funding — that is, public money — is allocated and used. ‘Maguire was deliberately manipulating the finances of the state of New South Wales and using his relationship with her [Berejiklian] to do it,’ Whealy tells me. ‘And on one view she was a willing participant in that.’

Whealy also sees little substance in the argument that the fate of Berejiklian echoed a pattern in which ICAC targeted and brought down state premiers. The claim is partly based on Nick Greiner resigning in mid-1992 in the wake of an ICAC investigation. And in 2014, Barry O’Farrell resigned after an appearance at ICAC, in circumstances that nobody saw coming.

ICAC was scrutinising Australian Water Holdings, in particular the credibility of one of its directors. When Nick Di Girolamo was asked a series of questions about political gifts, he revealed that he had given a bottle of wine to O’Farrell. The premier had been called as a witness, largely to test the quality of Di Girolamo’s evidence, and was never under scrutiny from the commission. He was adamant that he had never received a bottle of wine from Di Girolamo — that is, until the materialisation at the commission of a handwritten note from O’Farrell thanking Di Girolamo for the bottle of wine.

Whealy didn’t preside over that hearing, but he recalls being at the commission the day after O’Farrell’s appearance. There was a mood of dismay. Nobody had wanted to bring down the premier, least of all the commissioner at the time, Megan Latham. ‘She said, “Oh this is terrible, this could bring down the government,”’ recalls Whealy. ‘Because it just created a complete distraction from the real issues. But in fairness, they had to let O’Farrell’s lawyers know what happened.’

O’Farrell corrected his evidence and then resigned, describing the incident as a memory lapse. And when ICAC published its final report, it stressed that at no stage had O’Farrell been accused of any wrongdoing. ICAC hadn’t targeted the premier. His undoing was entirely his own mistake.

Another common myth about ICAC is that its decisions to hold public hearings are made without any real contemplation of the facts, that they are effectively show trials. This overlooks the important point that ICAC’s commissioners are actually required to undertake an extremely involved process before commencing a public inquiry. They need to balance the public interest in exposing allegations of corruption with the private interests of individuals.

So, does the claim that ICAC overreached in Berejiklian’s case stack up? Not according to Bruce McClintock. The ICAC inspector never shied away from criticising the agency when the need arose. When he received complaints from members of the public about ICAC’s decision regarding Berejiklian, he decided to carry out an investigation. He found that, based on the material the commission had gathered, its decision was entirely reasonable. McClintock also found that ICAC’s call to make its announcement during the COVID outbreak was appropriate. ‘Had it failed to do so,’ he wrote in his report, ‘it could itself have been justifiably accused of failing to perform its significant statutory functions and, indeed, of partiality towards the former Premier.’

There is one other important matter that McClintock touched on. Keen observers had noticed that, curiously, ICAC’s three permanent commissioners had appointed an acting commissioner — Ruth McColl — to oversee Berejiklian’s hearing. McClintock clarified that this was due to a funding dispute between ICAC and the NSW Government. The commissioners were worried this disagreement could undermine the integrity of their investigations at a time when the premier herself was being investigated over potential conflicts of interest. Out of an abundance of caution, they appointed McColl to oversee the inquiry to ensure there couldn’t be any perceived conflict of interest on the commission’s part. McClintock found this went above and beyond what was required — it wasn’t even necessary.

All of this serves as a useful illustration of how and why it is so important for powerful government entities and representatives –whether they are anti-corruption bodies or the premier of the state — to ensure that they are beyond reproach when managing conflicts of interest. Caution is always the best approach when it comes to matters of probity. ICAC’s commissioners understood that. Berejiklian did not.

This is an edited extract from ‘Gladys: A Leader’s Undoing’ by Paul Farrell, published 12 September as part of Monash University Publishing’s In the National Interest series.

