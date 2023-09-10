Dodgy AI forces review of Queensland mobile phone cameras

Queensland’s artificial intelligence-powered Camera Detected Offence Program has been hauled back into the workshop to get its electronic eyes tested after the state government admitted the aberrant technology had wrongly issued at least 1,800 penalties and licence suspensions over two years.

In a screw-up that is bound to have consequences for other states now rolling out the so-called smart cameras that supposedly snap mobile phone use and people not wearing seatbelts, Queensland’s minister for transport and main roads, Mark Bailey, issued a grovelling apology to impacted drivers on Friday.

“Simply put — this should never have happened. I am sorry to every person impacted by this. My department is receiving urgent legal advice on the swift reissuance of incorrectly suspended licences,” Baily said.

“For the remaining licence holders who have retained their licence but incorrectly lost some points, Transport and Main Roads will reverse the incorrectly issued double demerit points.”

At the same time, Baily has commissioned an urgent independent review of the program after Queensland authorities fessed up that a “design fault” in the detection system “has resulted in drivers having double demerit points incorrectly applied for a passenger seatbelt offence captured by the cameras between 1 November 2021 and 31 August 2023.”

The official estimate of the “total number of customers impacted” is 1,842, of those, 42 never actually held a licence. However, the total figure is likely to rise as Queensland Transport and Main Roads has qualified that number saying that it “is based on an initial review of the data by Transport and Main Roads”.

The use of AI to power the detection software for imagery captured by the cameras was once paraded as a major leap forward in terms of the efficiency and accuracy of the detection system.

“The cameras use artificial intelligence (AI) software to filter images and detect possible mobile phone use by the driver, or failure to wear a seatbelt by the driver and front seat passenger. If no possible offence is detected, AI automatically excludes the images from any further analysis and the images are deleted,” the Queensland government’s explanation of the cameras states.

“If AI suspects a possible offence, the image is passed on to the Queensland Revenue Office to determine if an offence has been committed.”

The admission and review comes after people hit with fines went to court to contest them, bringing evident defects to light. The question the Queensland government will now face is how long it knew of the defect and still allowed drivers to be erroneously fined.

The fake fine fiasco is not the first controversy the AI-powered system has generated. Privacy advocates have warned there could be legal issues with public servants ogling potentially revealing and explicit snaps.

The phone and seat belt cameras are being rolled out across most states, and have proved a cash cow with Queensland raking in $160 million in their first year of operation.

