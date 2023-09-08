Services Australia chief Rebecca Skinner apologises to staff for robodebt

Services Australia CEO Rebecca Skinner has apologised to current and former staff over robodebt, acknowledging its fallout had been “difficult to navigate”.

“I want to apologise to all of you for robodebt,” Skinner said in an internal message on Friday. “Robodebt is a heavy burden that many of you still carry.”

The CEO acknowledged the scheme had taken an unfair toll on staff collectively and individually.

“You deserve an apology from your agency,” she said.

Department of Social Services secretary Ray Griggs apologised for the findings of the royal commission in July. APS commissioner Gordon de Brouwer apologised for the scheme in April, before the royal commission’s final report was handed down.

Skinner, who took up the CEO role in 2020, commended those who spoke up and “tried to do the right thing”.

“Whether you did so at the time or made your voice heard through the royal commission, I applaud your courage,” she said.

The senior public servant said those who said something were the “backbone” of Services Australia.

“Everyone should feel safe to raise issues to keep our customers at the heart of every decision we make,” Skinner said.

“It’s my job now to make sure that we are listening.”

Centrelink employee Jeannie-Marie Blake spoke to The Mandarin about fearing to speak at the robodebt royal commission.

Blake was warned she could lose her job if she didn’t give ‘correct’ evidence. She was also cautioned that even speaking at the royal commission would mean she was “resigned to staying in my current level, as it would be unlikely that I could ever advance”.

Former Centrelink employee Colleen Taylor, who spoke up about the unlawful scheme during public hearings, was lauded by robodebt royal commissioner Catherine Holmes. Holmes said Taylor – and others like her – “restored faith” in the APS.

“The shame is that people of her calibre were not listened to,” Holmes said in the final report.

In her message, Skinner said those who worked directly on the program did so in good faith and under assurances from senior management.

“Your integrity remains intact. Your character is not in question,” Skinner said.

As a matter of “top priority”, Skinner said her agency was working through the lessons from the royal commission.

“We’ll continue to build on the work we’ve already done to make our services better and more customer-centred,” she said.

“Lastly, I want to thank you all for your dedication and commitment to our customers. Your desire to make a difference helps Australians when they need it most.

“I could not be more proud to lead you.”

The final report from the commission was published in July. The government has yet to respond to its 57 recommendations.