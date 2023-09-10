Equal women’s participation in economy requires complete transformation

Expect wide-ranging structural reform recommendations out of a report on women’s economic participation, according to its chair.

Sam Mostyn, Women’s Economic Equality Taskforce (WEET) chair, said the report looked at what Australia would look like to “get it right” for women to play an equal role in the economy.

“Effectively, it would be a completely transformed economy across the five pillars of care, work, education and skills, tax and transfers and the role of government,” Mostyn said at a panel for the Women in Media conference.

The chair said the report’s beginning has a picture of what each of those would look like if equality was achieved.

“We talk about a world in which care is shared by men and women, where flexible work is available to all, where governments put a gender lens on every single policy outcome, every Budget measure,” the chair said.

Mostyn described the report as bold and audacious. The chair said if the government were to accept most of the recommendations, Australia’s economy would be transformed.

“We’d have a place where women were a powerhouse within that economy. We’d be respected, we’d be equal and we would be celebrated as part of an economy, not seen as outside it,” Mostyn said.

The report and its recommendations is currently with finance and women’s minister Katy Gallagher. Out of respect for the minister, Mostyn said she would not go into great detail about what was in the report.

Mostyn’s fellow panel member at the conference, WGEA CEO Mary Wooldridge, told the audience there were a number of companies who are nervous about the publishing of gender pay audits early in 2024.

Australian companies with over 100 employees will have their gender pay gap data published by the agency. Previously, WGEA gave that information to the company confidentially.

“The evidence in the UK who’ve done this now for six years shows that it actually drives change,” Woolridge said.

“We know when you shine a light on an issue, it brings transparency, brings action, and the evidence is the gender pay gaps reduce as a result.”

“A gender pay gap is a proxy for gender equality in the organisation. It’s not perfect, but it’s the best one that we have,” Woolridge added.

Public sector organisations will be required to report their own gender pay gap data to WGEA. The reporting period is open until October 31.

A snapshot released in July, based on voluntary data, showed that non-APS public sector employers widened the gender pay gap in the sector.

