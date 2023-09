How did this APS economist successfully climb out of a political nest and into the bureaucracy?

Over the course of his career, Michael Brennan has navigated a number of complex bureaucracies to do some of the most impactful national work a career economist could find.

But his rise to the top, culminating in serving as Productivity Commission chair from 2018-2023, did not follow the traditional route of a public servant. Unlike many career mandarins who have spent time outside of the public service working closely for a political master within an ministerial office or as an advisor, Brennan’s trajectory was back-to-front.

As an economics graduate in the 1990s, Brennan cut his teeth working for Liberal heavyweights like South Australian senator Nick Minchin at a time the job of working in politics as a ministerial advisor was becoming a growing field for young professionals. He served both Victorian and Australian governments as a staffer when the Coalition was in power under John Howard, and was later hired into the Victorian public service by former department secretary (now commonwealth auditor-general) Grant Hehir.