ASIC needs to do more work on probity, says CEO

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission concedes it still has work to do on its internal probity processes.

ASIC CEO Warren Day told the Joint Committee on Public Accounts and Audit during an ethics and probity round table that there was still room for improvement.

Day said the regulator has reviewed its risk management framework in recent years, and that it has established an internal integrity committee to assist in ensuring it manages probity risks better.

ASIC has also freshened up its processes to keep a closer eye on a range of risks, and the leadership communicates its areas of focus to staff to ensure people are aware of any ethical and probity concerns.

Day said the regulator has a dedicated executive director accountable for ensuring that any conflicts of interest, concerns about procurement, and concerns about how staff trade in financial products impacts the work of the regulator are monitored and reported when required.

“That’s not to say it’s perfect,” Day said. “We are learning as we go, and we’ve had a lot of work to do over the last years to get to that point, and we still think there are areas we need to focus on more,” Day said.

Day’s appearance at the round table follows ASIC’s recent tweak to its hospitality policy. All hospitality received by commissioners is now recorded.

That change in policy followed an ANAO recommendation in its ASIC probity review. The auditor found ASIC’s structure was mostly effective.

“In August 2023, ASIC updated its Disclosure Obligations of ASIC Commissioners Policy to require all hospitality accepted by Commissioners to be recorded in ASIC’s internal register (other than routine working lunches and external meetings over coffee,” the ASIC submission says.

The ANAO review of ASIC’s probity management was published in June. The performance audit noted the corporate regulator had developed a code of conduct and values as required by its enabling law.

ANAO auditors found ASIC had policies and processes to manage all identified risks during the period subject to audit except for one key matter: a remuneration policy for senior executives. That was fixed last November.

“As a result, the ANAO was unable to test whether ASIC’s process for reviewing senior executive remuneration for its most recent performance period was undertaken in accordance with entity requirements,” the ANAO report says.

“There is evidence that the chair was provided with information on, and approved, individual remuneration outcomes for all members of the senior executive cohort for the most recent performance cycle or review process that involved a pay rise.”

The joint committee is taking a look at the ANAO’s probity reviews of a range of agencies including ASIC, the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, the departments of Health and Aged Care, and Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts.

READ MORE:

Parliamentary inquiry to suss out public sector probity and ethics, lists five government organisations up for scrutiny