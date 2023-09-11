Emissions targets not enough as World Heritage Committee call on Great Barrier Reef looms

Advocates are calling for increased targets of emissions reduction in Australia and Queensland, as a decision over whether to grant more time to demonstrate enough has been done to protect the status of the Great Barrier Reef looms.

A World Heritage Committee meeting in Saudi Arabia is set to consider whether to give Australia until February 2024 to show that enough action has been taken to deal with the long-term outlook of the natural site.

Endorsement of the proposal will mean a final decision about whether to place the Reef on the ‘in danger’ list will be paused until next year.

Environmental campaigner Cherry Muddle from the Australian Marine Conservation Society warned that El Niño predictions had placed a higher risk of marine heatwaves and coral bleaching in the reef.

“Australia’s protection of the Reef has been in the global spotlight for the past decade, under the scrutiny of the global community, including UNESCO and the World Heritage Committee.

“The Great Barrier Reef faces the fight of its life, a fight that is set to get harder with climate change,” she said.

UNESCO recently published a draft conservation report with 22 recommendations, noting some new measures to protect the reef following the election of the Albanese Labor government.

The report also underscored serious concerns about whether enough had been done to address the threat of poor water quality, unsustainable resource use, and climate change posed to the reef.

Among the recommendations for change, Muddle highlighted advice to the Australian government to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, end tree-clearing in reef catchments, and restore coastal wetlands.

“Climate change remains the greatest threat to the reef. Both the Australian and Queensland governments must urgently cut fossil fuel emissions to protect the reef to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celcius — a critical threshold for coral reefs,” Muddle said.

“The governments also need to address tree clearing, which is still a massive problem for the waters of the Great Barrier Reef. Clearing increases sediment runoff into Reef waters, smothering the coral and the seagrasses that marine life such as dugongs depend upon.”

For its part, the Queensland government has responded by implementing a water quality program towards 2050. The plan focuses on controlling pollutant run-off to local waterways, and the state government has also promised to set “ bold but achievable targets to continue reducing emissions while creating jobs”.

Both the Queensland state government and federal government have agreed to work together to ensure the Reef’s outstanding universal value is preserved as the world’s most extensive coral reef ecosystem.

Since 2021, the state of both government’s handling ofrReef conservation has been assessed by a reactive monitoring mission led by two UNESCO two advisory bodies — the World Heritage Centre and the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

The latest report produced by those two groups was released in November last year, and said that concerns about activities within the GBR and its surrounding coastal areas being “irrevocably threatening” had been raised by UNESCO since 2010.

“The mission team concludes that the property is faced with major threats that could have deleterious effects on its inherent characteristics, and therefore meets the criteria for inscription on the List of World Heritage ‘in danger’, as set out in paragraph 180 b) of the Operational Guidelines,” the report said.

“Therefore, the mission recommends that the Great Barrier Reef be inscribed on the List of World Heritage ‘in danger’.”

The World Heritage Committee began its meeting at the weekend, with the Australian Marine Conservation calling on the Australian and Queensland governments to do more to protect the Reef.

“UNESCO has given Australia the road map to protect the Reef, and the World Heritage Committee will consider its recommendation that Australia reports back in five months time to show progress on the road map,” Muddle said.

