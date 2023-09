Flipping the renewables policy switch to power-up Australia’s economic and environmental goals

Australia’s 12-month window to seize the sense in solar is closing but the moment is for the taking, according to green energy champion Wyatt Roy.

The former Liberal MP and assistant minister for innovation is now a strategic adviser for the UNSW-affiliated solar tech start-up SunDrive and wants to see Australia take the reins of opportunity as the global economy and environmental challenges point to the promise of a renewables future.

“If we want to hand over to the next generation of Australians a better country, we can allow fear to define our response to that changing world, or we can seed to embrace the exciting opportunities that come with that challenge,” Roy told an audience in Canberra.