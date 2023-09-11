Rookie NSW teachers now earn almost the same as an APS 6

A first-year public school teacher in New South Wales fresh out of college will soon earn almost as much as an APS Level 6 at Services Australia after the Minns government struck a first-term honeymoon deal with the powerful Teachers Federation for an annual base salary increase as high as 12%.

In a pay deal certain to rattle the Australian Public Service Commission and the Department of Finance, NSW entry-level teachers have secured an almost $10,000 salary hike from $75,791 to $85,000, effective from this October, after years of disputes with the previous government.

With full schools across the state, NSW education bosses are keen to attract talent back to teaching ranks either straight from university or from other professions. Demand for public schools is also being helped along by an increase in interest rates, making private education less attractive despite almost full employment.

But the big win for state teacher salaries has thrust pay disparity with the federal bureaucracy back into the spotlight.

While a rookie teacher now earns $85,000 — and also gets paid for “non-attendance during non-term weeks” that is not counted as leave but is time off — an APS 6 at Services Australia starts on $87,735, despite being only one band shy of an “executive level” designation.

The substantial and swift gains being made by state unions in specialised professions bargaining with the NSW Labor government sits in stark relief to the low-ball offers from the APSC and minister for finance and the public service Katy Gallagher, who has been gradually handing off workload to junior minister Patrick Gorman.

The Community and Public Sector Union has lodged a claim for 20% over three years. The government has countered with a second offer of just 11.2% for the same period, figures that pale in comparison to the one-year win by NSW teachers of a rise between 12% at the lower end of the seniority pay scale and 8% at the top.

Pressure is also steadily mounting on the federal union to go hard on the Albanese government over the baseline pay rise after specialist and technical unions flatly rejected government offers to date as woefully inadequate and not even approaching comparability with the private sector.

A major battle for smaller specialist unions is the big push by both Gallagher and the CPSU to make the former clerk’s union effectively the single industrial representative that numerically controls negotiations across the federal sector.

While the CPSU is formally affiliated with the Australian Labor Party, particularly its left faction, the union’s overall muscle within the party is politically hamstrung by the historical fact the federal public service is headquartered in the Australian Capital Territory — which has just two senators and three lower house representatives.

The core assumption in the CPSU’s bid to secure industrial supremacy in APS workplaces is that having a single union to run negotiations through is the best and most efficient way of achieving positive outcomes at a uniform level rather than letting smaller unions get picked off one by one. It also, in theory, fortifies the APS against future attempts by hostile governments to deal with organised labour out of the APS by enshrining a more centralised workplace instrument.

The current Labor government, through the APSC, is attempting to secure a three-year agreement on pay and conditions by using the CPSU’s negotiations at Services Australia as the template to strike an offer that will then be put to other agencies.

Here, the NSW teachers’ pay rise versus a Services Australia APS 6 is instructive, because the CPSU’s claim for 20% (frontloaded as 9% + 6% + 5%) would deliver the federal bureaucrat $7,896 in the first year. At baseline, it’s still less than what NSW teachers got.

Conversely, to pull the lowest paid NSW teachers up fastest, around 75% of them are getting about $10,000 for the current round that starts this October, with a three-year deal to be thrashed out over coming months in time for the agreement rollover next October.

That figure jars badly with the APSC’s published estimate of an increase totalling $10,421 for the APS median base salary for an APS 6 over the full three years.

That said, NSW government is in the somewhat unusual position of having to negotiate dozens of interim pay deals with unions after Labor was elected to a minority government in March 2023 on a promise of eliminating public sector wages caps and recently pushed through legislation to enable it to do so.

However, the post-election level up on pay in NSW has also demonstrated that powerful sectoral unions, like health, education and transport are more than willing to hammer politicians who don’t cough up on election promises made to garner union support on the campaign trail.

That includes grassroots blowback using the union movement’s deep reach into the ALP where industrial officials get a say in all-important preselection processes for political candidacies as well as how key ministries are divided up among the factions by Labor’s enigmatic numbers folk.

“I am so proud that today we are able to give teachers the pay rise they so urgently deserve,” NSW minister for education Pru Carr said on Friday, heading off a nasty fight with teachers in the run-up to annual year 12 exams.

If the CPSU is having trouble getting the APSC to move the needle north of its current offer, some of its more emboldened members need only look to Labor’s upper house ticket for the Australian Capital Territory to apply some heat therapy.

The Greens’ Barbara Pocock has already cheekily backed the CPSU’s claim for 20%, while her namesake, independent senator David Pocock has been a conspicuous advocate for smaller specialist unions like the Australian Federal Police Association on issues like splitting elements in Labor’s proposed industrial law reforms to ensure access to workers compensation for first responders living with post-traumatic stress disorder.

If Gallagher is perceived as unsympathetic and out of touch with bread-and-butter territory concerns — especially as both minister for finance and minister for the public service — it could get very messy on the ground indeed, given Canberra Pocock’s trouncing of former Liberal senator Zed Seselja.

That victory proved that Canberra, where the ACT government is forced to share power with the Greens, is no longer a two-party town.

Small wonder Gallagher is enlisting Patrick Gorman as a human shield.

READ MORE:

NSW Health hit by industrial action over Minns stalling on promised pay rises