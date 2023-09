Stuff the Qantas Chairman’s Lounge: Time for Australia to make a national statement with ComAir and Albo One

If ever there was a travesty of the corporate capture of elected representatives across Australia, it must surely be the Qantas Chairman’s Lounge.

An ostensibly private and secure retreat from the general Hi-Viz airborne lumpen proletariat now known as FIFOs (fly-in, fly-out workers), this deliberately understated and separatist conclave thrives on the idea of influence that money can’t buy and the actual necessity of some people simply needing to be separated from the general public, whether they’re dangerous criminals, celebrities or politicians.

Anyone who’s ever been behind the door marked ‘Private’ will attest to the cultivated neutrality and enforced ‘chill culture’ required by invitees — blow a fuse and see how long you last.