Our staff face constant conflict of interest checks, says AUSTRAC

AUSTRAC staff are subject to frequent conflict of interest checks as a part of their work, according to a committee submission lodged by the financial intelligence agency.

In a response to the Parliamentary Joint Committee on Corporations and Financial Services, AUSTRAC said the processes are designed to ensure they consider conflicts of interest at any point in time. The committee is inquiring into the ethics and accountability of accounting, audit and consulting practices.

The agency is particularly sensitive about ensuring that staff involved in procurement processes make a conflict of interest declaration, even if it is to document that no conflict exists.

“This includes AUSTRAC staff declaring conflicts of interest for procurement processes (including if no conflicts exist), at the start of the procurement process,” the AUSTRAC submission says.

“This is reconsidered at the tender evaluation stage and is ongoing consideration during the contract management phase. Contractors and auditors also complete a conflict of interest declaration during contract finalisation.”

Any conflicts of interest end up being managed by AUSTRAC on a case-by-case basis with consideration of risks identified in each declaration.

“AUSTRAC’s Integrity Unit assesses these declarations and implements risk mitigation strategies to ensure that the conflict of interest is reduced and managed appropriately,” the submission says.

“This also provides a consistent level of risk acceptance across the agency for conflicts of interest.”

The agency also told the committee that all personnel, regardless of whether they are permanent employees or contractors, must adhere to AUSTRAC’s minimum employment requirements.

“They include character checks and security clearances. At a minimum, AUSTRAC personnel security requires all consultants and auditors to: gain and maintain a valid security clearance at the required level, and achieve and maintain a satisfactory status on AUSTRAC character checks, including agency’s specific suitability and security checks, and aftercare management program,” the submission says.

“AUSTRAC staff undertaking procurement and contracting activities are to ensure these requirements are contained in all documentation seeking offers, and in all contracts.”

READ MORE:

Julian Hill presses for public service culture change on procurement practices