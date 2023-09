September 11 fallout: More than two decades of constant vigilance

It was 22 years ago to the day that Australians woke up to the news that 19 terrorists had boarded four aeroplanes with the intention of carrying out the most audacious attack on American soil.

Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden became a household name overnight, and the West reeled from the news that a terrorist group had delivered a significant blow to a country and culture it had branded as its enemy since the 1980s.

It resulted in the immediate deaths of almost 3,000 people, the destruction of the Twin Towers and damage to the Pentagon.