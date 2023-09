The Vasta precedent pierces the veil of judicial immunity

Judges are some of the only individuals, at least in most legal systems, who cannot be sued for their decisions. The judicial officer’s freedom from legal suit is seen as axiomatic to independence. But in principle, there is nothing to suggest that judges could not, in theory, be held accountable via the very legal system they police.

In Australia, lawsuits against judges are an exotic rarity. The last successful action took place in a 1965 Tasmanian Supreme Court decision. Generally, judicial immunity is assumed through the court hierarchy, though it now transpires that inferior, that is lower courts, may now have to be more guarded. A bit under six decades, and the case of one judge Salvatore “Sal” Vasta has again seen interest piqued on the subject and when its sacred veil can be pierced.

In 2021, the Brisbane-based judge admitted to making a “mistake” when jailing a 40-year-old father of two in December 2018 for contempt of court during what transpired to be a standard property settlement dispute between the man and his former wife in the Federal Circuit Court.