VAGO boss gets second-term appointment as auditor-general

Andrew Greaves has been appointed Victorian auditor-general for another seven-year term after the Victorian parliament’s governor in council accepted a recommendation that his tenure be extended.

A state parliament statement said advice to keep Greaves in the role had been made by the nine-member Public Accounts and Estimates Committee.

Greaves was initially appointed in September 2016, and his second-term appointment was made last Tuesday.

“Mr Greaves’ term will run from 19 September 2023 to 18 September 2030 (inclusive),” the statement read.

“The Victorian Auditor-General’s Office (VAGO) works to achieve better services for Victorians by reporting on public sector performance and accountability.”

Among VAGO’s latest reports include a review of technical and further education institutes in Victoria, which examined financial reports from the TAFE sector to determine that in 2022 the size and value of errors had decreased and that the sector’s financial position ($3537.6 million) remained strong.

The auditor-general also recently published the results of 2022 audits into universities, which showed the higher education sector’s sustainability had been impacted by market conditions but remained strong, with $22.3 billion in assets.

Despite falling student numbers at universities in Victoria, liquidity remained strong, the report found, with a $0.5 billion deficit recorded in 2022 (a decrease of $1.7 billion compared to the previous year).

In August, VAGO also shared its audit findings into whether public sector agencies were implementing performance engagement recommendations (1,518 recommendations made between July 2018 and June 2022) in a timely way.

“For recommendations in reports we tabled between July 2018 and June 2022, agencies we examined had: accepted 1,469 (96.8%), completed 1,166 (79.4%) of these; taken a median of 12 months to complete them,” the report read.

“There are 303 accepted recommendations (20.6%) that are unresolved. Agencies should complete these recommendations to mitigate the risks we found in their respective engagements.”

