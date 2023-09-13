Voice a chance to strengthen Indigenous agency, cut through Australia’s ‘bureaucratic haze’

Marcia Langton has given an impassioned speech, calling for all Australians to strive towards the ideals First Nations people have honoured for millennia by supporting the Voice to Parliament.

“At the very heart of this proposition and this referendum [is] a better and more equal future so that all Australians can choose the Australia that we want and a better future that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people can build for themselves with a say in decisions that affect our lives,” Langton said.

“Far too often, decisions that affect us are not based on the wishes of Indigenous people, and not informed by expert advice. The result is an enormous loss of trust and confidence in governments among Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.”

The Melbourne University distinguished professor told the National Press Club that the referendum was, in her mind, the “last hope” for the survival of Australia’s First Peoples.

The lack of trust borne out of weak or non-existent community consultation was driving poor Closing the Gap outcomes and extreme disadvantage, she said, with government consultation often becoming ‘tick box’ exercises that did not reflect the wants and needs of people after passing through the “bureaucratic haze”.

“The disadvantages faced by a majority of Indigenous Australians are extreme by any measure. They require sophisticated policy responses that are always difficult to achieve. We do not need sophistry,” she said.

Langton said after 65,000 years of thriving on the Australian continent, the arrival of British colonisers in 1788 had seen the first Australians have been reduced to the most disadvantaged Australians in less than 230 years.

“Our peoples were almost wiped from the face of the earth by a brutal rolling frontier after more than a century of sustained warfare that ended only in the 20th Century, and also by diseases introduced by the British: smallpox, measles, and influenza to name three.”

The existential crisis also cut across the need to preserve laws, language and culture, she said.

“We were totally excluded from the constitution that came into effect in 1901, with specific clauses that case our diverse people as a race.

“With more than 200 languages — more often described the 600 language varieties — our own laws, traditions, customs, we are peoples, not a race,” she said.

In 1967, a successful referendum was held in Australia to include Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in the national Census, and remove two discriminatory references to First Nations people in the constitution.

But Professor Langton said the constitution still retained discriminatory clauses — the race power at s51.26 and s 25 — and common law granted powers to the Australian parliament that were especially harmful to First Nations people.

This recent history meant public discourse as to why the Voice to Parliament should receive national support was all about asking the country what future it wants for its indigenous people.

“A matter of common law decided in the Kartinyeri case held that the changes to the race power made by the 1967 referendum did not confine its use to the making of [so-called] ‘beneficial laws’. This was an unintended consequence, I believe, of those alterations.

“As a matter of black letter law, the High Court confirmed that the race power could be used in a way that causes us harm,” she said.

The anthropologist argued the ‘No’ campaign did not offer a better alternative model to tackle the urgent, existential challenges First Nations people experienced. Suggestions the Voice might create two classes of Australians was “specious and absurd” nonsense, she added.

“Australian voters have been deceived by the ‘No’ case and by the relentless negativity and conned into believing that the referendum proposal will not lead to better outcomes.

“Where are the solutions from the ‘No’ case? They are using the referendum proposal and invitation from indigenous Australians as an attack on the government,” Langton said.

“Those in the ‘No’ campaign have no policy answers to address the life outcomes of Indigenous Australians. They want you to accept more of the same failure.”

Langton authored the Indigenous Voice Co-Design Process alongside Professor Tom Calma, which canvasses the ways the consultation group to parliament could operate if Australia votes ‘Yes’ in next month’s referendum. The report was produced following consultation with more than 10,000 Australians in more than 160 communities and towns.

Highlighting four different Indigenous consultative bodies that had been established and dismantled on a political whim, the academic said she had often seen advances made by First Nations groups “swept away” with new election cycles and replaced with inappropriate policies over which the community had little or no say.

“The Voice, should it eventuate, will be able to rebuild trust and confidence and engage Indigenous Australians in an empowering way to have a say in their own futures.

“Strengthening the sense of agency among our peoples is vital to improving outcomes and enabling people to take up the opportunities that other Australians enjoy,” Langton said.

“The Uluru statement from the heart was directed to the Australian people – not to politicians, not to Parliament, but to the Australian people.

“It was based on consultations with thousands of Indigenous people. Reputable surveys show that more than 80% of Indigenous Australians support this form of recognition.”

October’s referendum question will invite the Australian people to consider recognition of Indigenous Australians by enshrining a mechanism — a Voice — in the constitution to make representations on matters relating to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, to the parliament and to the executive government.

“Its composition, functions, powers and procedures will be legislated by the parliament,” Langton said, noting the Voice was the “barest measure imaginable” to give ATSI people a formal say in policies that affected their lives.

“For too long conversations have been held about us and not with us. We are asking merely for an advisory body to ameliorate the power of the parliament to make laws that could cause us harm,” Langton said.

“But the proposition does not require that the parliament or executive government accept that advice. It is our hope that evidence-based policies, informed by the people affected, will prevail should the Voice be established.”

Professor Langton’s most recent book, ‘First knowledges law: the way of the ancestors’, was co-authored with Aaron Corn and explores Indigenous practices such as practices such as songlines, architecture, design, land management, botany, astronomy.

Indigenous Law was beautiful, the academic reflected, pointing to its value for all human beings, as well as the sanctity of all things in creation.

“The ancestors of present-day Indigenous Australians arrived in Northern Australia at least 65,000 years ago, according to archaeologist Chris Clarkson and his team, who investigated Arnhem Land in Northern Australia,” Langton said.

“In the book, Aaron and I explained the systems and leadership structures that have governed life in Australia for many millennia, and carry countless generations of human knowledge that have enabled societies to thrive here for millennia.

“Our challenges ask us to strive towards [certain] ideals precisely because we are imperfect so that we can adapt ourselves with respect and take responsibility for our obligations, even in the most challenging times,” she said.

