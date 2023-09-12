Conroy: Referendum goals akin to Australia’s development policy aspirations, tangible outcomes important

Pat Conroy has described the spirit of a First Nations Voice to parliament and constitutional recognition as having strong synergies with the government’s new international development policy.

On Tuesday, Conroy told an audience there were strong parallels between the revamped development policy and the Uluru Statement from the Heart.

The guiding principles of justice, equity and decency were driving ambitions for Australia’s regional neighbours and Indigenous Australians alike, he said.

“Think about the principles we have embedded in the [new development] policy of respectful listening; acting on partner priorities; and working in genuine partnership with governments and communities across our region.

“We are on a journey to rebuild our development program into one that works better to improve the lives of people in our developing country partners, advance our mutual interests in a peaceful and prosperous region, and embody Australia’s values and reflect who we are,” the Conroy said.

The minister for international development and the Pacific made his remarks for the Crawford School of Public Policy’s development policy forum at ANU.

He thanked stakeholders including partners and “on-the-ground enablers” for their assistance in contributing to the design of the new development policy, which makes commitments to climate change, locally led development, transparency, and development capability.

“This new policy is a product of those open and constructive discussions we’ve held with all of you in our first year of government,” Conroy said.

“We ran a consultation process that received over 200 written submissions, surveyed 100 domestic and regional experts, held over 20 roundtables across Australia in which hundreds of people participated, and consulted extensively with countries in our region.

“We heard you, and I hope you can see how the new policy reflects your perspectives and concerns.”

The Australian government has pledged $1.7 billion over five years for international development and Conroy said he had issued clear instructions to Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) officials that he wanted to see “tangible outcomes”.

Development Partnership Plans (DPPs) will be a key vehicle for translating the policy into outcomes, the minister added, calling for “deep and broad engagement” with partners and across government.

“In my view, successful implementation of transformative policy calls for a whole-of-country approach.

“Government needs our partners across academia, not-for-profit and the private sector if we are to make a difference,” Conroy said.

“A key difference between this policy and what has come before is its focus on changing how we will deliver development assistance. Australia will offer genuine partnerships based on respect, listening and learning from each other.

“Pursuing locally-led development is a powerful means to strengthen both our impact and our partners’ capability,” he added.

Conroy pointed to five definition features of Australia’s international development policy, stressing the approach demanded transparency, avoiding transactional tokenism, being based on partner priorities, offering high-quality value, and making the most of every opportunity to drive local employment, procurement and skills development.

“When it comes to Australia’s development program, we are right to be ambitious… As we move forward in implementing Australia’s new development policy, we will need [our stakeholders] more than ever,” he said.

In order to match Australia’s ambition for its region with ambition, the minister outlined three challenges he said he wanted sector assistance to address.

The first challenge was to understand how to approach local partnerships differently.

The second challenge was how to identify where to prioritise Australia’s development efforts for the greatest impact.

And the third challenge was to pinpoint where the greatest potential to improve development work was.

“For example, can we collectively be more frank and inclusive in the way we learn and share our learning? How can we create a culture in the sector that rewards transparency, that is more willing to learn from failure and share lessons about what could be done better?,” he said.

Conroy said the government policy and DFAT officials could not be expected to “have all the answers” and that DPP efforts would ensure questions about how to work together, as well as what to work on together were consultative.

“DPPs will reflect the strengths we have to offer and the things that set us apart. We recognise that there is no ‘one size fits all’ solution to development in our region,” Conroy said.

“DPPs will reflect careful choices, informed by consultation, about how to focus our efforts for greater impact.”

