Service Australia boss Skinner salutes and tributes her staff upon departure

Outgoing Services Australia chief executive Rebecca Skinner has paid tribute to her 25,000 staff as inevitable questions about whether the agency set up by Scott Morrison to copycat Service NSW is about to be restructured, either internally or through machinery of government changes.

In a tribute to the public service after spending three decades across central and line agencies, Skinner said she had had more than 30 “fantastic” years but that “it’s time for me to have a different focus”.

“I know how hard you work, how much you care, and how deeply your wish for the agency to succeed on behalf of Australians goes. I’ve felt all of it from the first time I walked in the door,” Skinner said in her parting note to staff before she retires on September 29.

“I arrived just in time to work with you on the pandemic, followed hot on the heels by multiple emergency flooding events, a cyclone, and our work on the Australian Immunisation Register and the Vaccination certificates.”

Skinner is the second female head of a major service delivery agency to call time on her time in the top job this month, with Service NSW chief Emma Hogan also pulling the pin without a replacement lined up.

There is a broad consensus that anyone running a major service delivery agency over the last three years could easily be forgiven for not wanting to endure a fourth year of epic emergencies and crisis-as-usual.

However, Skinner zeroed in on the rank-and-file staff who front up every day to take often difficult calls from people at a point in their lives when they need help from the government. It was this conscious act to work to make a difference, often for many years that stood out.

“Many of you have been in the organisation a long time. You’ve seen the wheels of leadership turn, and turn again,” Skinner said.

“What remains, regardless of leadership is this: Australians need the payments and services we provide. They need your kindness, hard work and integrity. Your colleagues do too.”

The past five years at Services Australia, previously the Department of Human Services have been both turbulent and transformative, but Skinner insisted real improvements have come with the changes.

“We provided support for the 2022 election, enabled the Aged Care reforms, moved lots of payments on to Process Direct, agreed to our role in the Closing the Gap agenda, started transforming service centres, delivered a new brand, myGov app and website, and new ways of working to serve customers. Through all this, there were changes in the Senior Executive, government and ministers, and so much more — too much to list,” Skinner said.

“Since we first uttered the words “simple, helpful, respectful, and transparent” (and learned to say them in the familiar order!), you’ve shown time and time again, that these principles are at the core of all we do, and who we are as an organisation.”

Skinner revealed that during the darkest days of COVID, staff helped her keep up morale and her own mood, with Sparkles the Skinner rescue dog also feeling the warmth.

“If the days were tough I was buoyed on by your emails and unexpected, touching gifts for Sparkles,” Skinner said.

Perhaps the most candid observation from Skinner was that her arrival at Services Australia wasn’t exactly planned out on a lifelong career plan.

“Leaving University with a Bachelor of Science degree in my hand, I never would have imagined that this is where I would end up,” Skinner said.

“I started in Defence Intelligence, fresh out of teaching maths to high schoolers, and then with the Attorney-General’s portfolio, Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet, and back to Defence, before finally arriving at this tremendous agency.”

Skinner said the Services Australia esprit de corps would stay with her.

“I hope to emulate your sense of service and focus on people as I seek out my next chapter in life. I certainly will never forget your goodwill to me, and your commitment to our customers,” Skinner said.

