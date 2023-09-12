Pyne says media has a role in public service’s consultant use

Former Defence minister Christopher Pyne has criticised the media for its role in reducing the public’s confidence in bureaucrats.

Pyne, who is chair of his own consultancy, Pyne & Partners, said one of the reasons for public servants to use consultants was “likely a subliminal reflex” to deflect vitriol.

“The outsized reactions by some outlets to what are often minor mistakes made by the government reverberate through the related department, and become the subject of attention from other media and the opposition,” Pyne wrote in an opinion piece for Nine papers.

“What better way for a public servant to avoid blame than by being able to point to a third-party report written by a consulting firm to vindicate their actions?”

The former minister said the government’s goal of reducing the public service’s reliance on consultants by $3 billion was “bound to disappoint everyone”.

This reduction was an election promise by Labor. Public services minister Katy Gallagher told senate estimates the figure was arrived at based on work done in opposition, through things like questions on notice.

Pyne said the shrinking of the public service by the Coalition and then growth by Labor has made the public service a less attractive place to work.

“For decades, successive governments of both major parties have denuded the public sector of the smart, capable people they need to get the best in-house, frank and fearless advice available,” Pyne said.

“This has happened for a number of reasons, not all of which are the fault of budgetary razor gangs and periods of an emphasis on smaller government.”

The former minister said this “chopping and changing” has made becoming a public servant a less appealing long-term career.

Pyne added what was “mostly overlooked” in this debate was how much more level the playing field was now than 40 years ago.

“Throughout the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s, when Australia was much less affluent, smart young men and women of the working and lower-middle classes saw the public service as a worthy way to spend their professional lives,” Pyne said.

“They were often the first in their families to obtain a university degree and making a career through interesting work that helped shape society was an attractive career path.

“Today, the distinctions between class, education and opportunity are far more blurred.”

The former politician noted that government services minister Bill Shorten was yet to announce more spending on higher salaries, training, and better recruitment.

“The increased use of consultants in recent years has strengthened the capability of a sometimes anaemic, demoralised public service,” Pyne said.

“Until that is rebuilt and regains its confidence, government service delivery and policymaking will continue to suffer.”

