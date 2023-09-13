‘Fit and proper person’ needs a common definition, committee told

Reviews of professional services regulation should look at creating common definitions of a ‘fit and proper person’, according to a submission from accounting firm Deloitte Australia to a powerful parliamentary committee.

The same criteria should apply across different professions when people are investigated for misconduct, says Deloitte Australia.

The Parliamentary Joint Committee on Corporations and Financial Services has published 42 submissions from individuals and organisations that had expressed an interest in its inquiry looking into the ethics and accountability of professional firms.

Deloitte Australia has revealed a list of concerns it has with the current regulation structure. It points to the definition of ‘fit and proper person’ as being an area that merits examination in the interests of having consistent rules for regulated professions.

This is in part because some professionals working in accounting firms such as Deloitte Australia hold memberships in several associations while being regulated by bodies that have slightly varying definitions of professional fitness and propriety.

“Professional associations, and some regulators such as the Tax Practitioners Board, each have their own ‘fit and proper person’ provisions, and whilst they are broadly similar in nature, they also have distinct differences,” the firm’s submission says.

“Many of Deloitte Australia’s partners and staff are members of more than one association, which adds further complexity that needs to be managed appropriately.”

Deloitte Australia’s submission says definitions need to be harmonised in the rules of professional associations as well as in laws that govern regulated professions such as insolvency, audit, taxation and law. Having the same words would have an impact on reporting misconduct, it says.

The firm also has other items on its regulatory review wish list.

This includes an idea for an independent oversight body for misconduct reporting, the establishment of a framework for the reporting of different types of misconduct that includes an assessment of severity, and the provision of guidance to professional firms about when misconduct by an executive or staff member becomes an incident a firm must report to a regulator.

Deloitte Australia’s suggestions for the reform of disciplinary mechanisms follow almost nine months of public debate over the adequacy of penalties for partners and firms that followed revelations that PwC and a former partner, Peter Collins, had been involved in a confidentiality breach related to tax policy development.

