The surveillance and policing of Australian Muslim men is contributing to an anti-women backlash

Since the September 11, 2001, attacks on the US, Muslims in many nations, including Australia have been treated by authorities as a security problem, with negative effects on individuals’ sense of belonging and social interactions with non-Muslims.

There continues to be the casual association of young Muslim men with criminality and violence. For example, in 2021, separate studies of Australian high school students revealed that when non-Muslims were asked what were the first words that come to mind when ‘Muslim’ was mentioned, words such as ‘terrorist’ and ‘violent’ frequently appeared.

The surveillance and policing of Australian Muslim communities has also had an impact on intra-community relationships between Muslim men and women.

I conducted 25 interviews with Muslim women leaders in Australia between May 2022 and April 2023, which provides female perspectives on this subject.

The climate of surveillance and suspicion has impacted young men in myriad ways, from their self-worth and understanding of their faith, down ‘to the smallest details’ relating to their appearance, said Fatima*, the head of an Islamic organisation. Do they grow a beard? Do they anglicise their names and forgo traditional clothing? Men are making these decisions in an environment ‘riddled with Islamophobia’.’

As two interviewees saw it, the trauma of being cast as a suspect in Australian society is further intensified by young men’s often privileged positions within their own communities.

Iqra* explained:

“Being a boy in our communities is a luxurious space to be in when you’re young. You’re looked after, you can do what you want, like engage in sport or travel. You are given privileges that not all girls are given … You grow up with this privilege in your family, in your community, and then when you go out into the real world all that is stripped from you. You are seen as a lesser person. You are seen as a terrorist.”

This is a traumatising experience for many young men who feel humiliated, emasculated and stripped of dignity.

A key finding of my interviews with Australian Muslim women leaders was that several held serious concerns that young Muslim men’s traumatic experiences of securitisation were manifesting within some communities as an emergent anti-women backlash. They suggested that feelings of humiliation and powerlessness were propelling some to reassert their ‘masculinity’ by exercising power over women.

There is a prevailing sentiment amongst many of the women interviewed that, while young women are stepping up to address community issues caused by Australia’s securitisation of Muslims, young men are stepping back and disengaging.

Amina*, the co-founder of a Muslim women’s organisation, stated:

“There is a huge perception that as Muslim women find their voice and agency, Muslim men are unfortunately going in the opposite direction and being influenced, for example, by a name that you may have heard of a lot, which is Andrew Tate.”

Tate rose to online infamy in 2022 due to controversial videos on social media that espoused a mix of misogynistic vitriol and self-help style advice for young men seeking to transform themselves into ‘alpha males’.

The generational trauma of securitisation was understood to be a key factor in the appeal of these views amongst some young men. Amina* said, ‘They want assertive role models. They want role models that recognise their generational trauma and their cultural issues and speak to them.’ At times, these were found in the tough-talking figures of the anti-women/anti-feminist movement who not only spoke to men’s feelings of emasculation but also offered a path to reclaiming their power, often through the defence of traditional gender roles.

As citizens of a Western society, young Muslim men in Australia are influenced by, and involved in, broader societal movements. This includes the view that ‘masculinity’ and men’s traditional position in society is under attack. There are some vocal sections of society who believe that men in the West have been disempowered, with modern women and liberal gender norms accused of undermining men’s traditional roles as protectors and providers.

Further, although a class of ‘Muslim elites’ has emerged in Australia, often constituted by ‘overseas born, highly educated’ individuals, there are persistent and entrenched issues of economic disadvantage within some communities, particularly those born in Australia. This local-born segment reports much lower levels of educational attainment than overseas-born Muslims and the general Australian population. Upward social mobility is further hindered by Muslims disproportionately working ‘jobs characterised by precarious working conditions and low wages’.

When considering the generational impacts of this socio-economic disadvantage on young Muslim men who came of age during the ‘war on terror’, political sociologist Joshua M. Roose and colleagues argue that such material marginalisation is feeding into feelings of being ‘left behind’ and ‘excluded’, creating ‘a sense of collective injustice, anger, and disempowerment’.

*Pseudonyms for interviewees are used throughout

