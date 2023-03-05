2023 BiiG Network INNOVATION FOR IMPACT FESTIVAL

It’s BiiG…REIMAGINED. Join us for the 2023 BiiG Network Public Sector Innovation for Impact Festival.

BiiG is back in 2023 with a new home and a reimagined format, with the recent transition to the Office of the Queensland Chief Entrepreneur providing the perfect opportunity to shake things up!

This time, BiiG has gone full “festival”, putting together a series of lead-in events which will culminate in a one-day conference with a simple theme: innovation everywhere, impact for all.

Energized by the 2032 Brisbane Olympic and Paralympic Games, it is a celebration of what we are already doing and what we might do better.

The story we want to convey is one of innovation for sustainability, inclusivity and widely shared prosperity.

Across the cities and regions of Queensland, it means exploring new partnerships and inspiring unexpected combinations of diverse people and places that deliver impact everywhere and impact for all.

It’s going to be a memorable decade, and this festival finale will explore why and what it might deliver.