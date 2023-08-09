Help make a better STEM future. Join this workshop with incredible speakers and explore who’s leading the way in gender equity and contribute your ideas.

The Advancing the Future: Gender Equity in STEM Workshop will gather together a smart, passionate and diverse group of people in Canberra. We’ll explore who’s leading the charge for a more equitable STEM industry and what we can all do to make change.

You’re invited to share your ideas, get inspired and help capture what’s working to achieve greater diversity in STEM.

The incredible speakers contributing to the workshop are:

Anna-Maria Arabia, Chief Executive of The Australian Academy of Science.

Dr Merryn McKinnon, Associate Professor at Australian National Centre for the Public Awareness of Science (ANU).

Alana Lundy, Executive Branch Manager Digital, Data and Technology Solutions in the ACT Government.

Hala Batainah, Principal Coach at Humanosity.

Mat Franklin, Managing Director at MF & Associates.

Dr Susan McGinty, Director at Aya Leadership.

Dr Chloe Lim, Science Storyteller at Twisty Science.

Supported by YWCA Canberra and Canberra Innovation Network. Delivered by Innovate Communicate.