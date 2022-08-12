Advance your HR career

Are you an experienced HR professional with at least five years’ HR experience, or an HR graduate with at least two years’ HR experience? Do you want to take your career to the next level and be recognised as a Certified HR Practitioner?

If so, the AHRI Practising Certification Program (APC) is ideal for you. Become a partner to your business by enrolling in the AHRI Practising Certification Program.

This program is equivalent to an AQF Level 8 postgraduate certificate level and offers you advanced entry into Masters of HR or MBA qualifications.

You will develop the professional HR capabilities and leadership behaviours to:

Apply HR thought leadership and insight to foster a productive and sustainable culture that drives individual and organisational objectives,

Build organisational capability and influence organisational objectives, and

Increase your profile in your organisation and win that promotion.

A successfully completed unit of study will earn a member 32 CPD points. To learn more about CPD, click here for more information.

Upon graduation, you will be recognised as a Certified HR Practitioner (CPHR). Register your interest today.