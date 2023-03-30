ANZ Public Policy Network Conference 2023 + Conversation with John Howard

ANZ Public Policy Network Conference 2023 + Conversation with John Howard

The 2023 Public Policy Network Conference is now open for registration.

This year’s conference will be hosted by UNSW Canberra at Old Parliament House.

The Public Policy Network is an informal collective of Australian and New Zealand scholars of public policy and public administration. The annual conference provides an opportunity for scholars at all career levels to meet and network in a single-stream (no concurrent sessions) format. Presentations can range from early-stage research ideas to completed papers.

Join us on the night of the first day of the conference for drinks, canapes, and a facilitated discussion with John Winston Howard OM AC SSI on the historical challenges of implementing good and responsible public policy.

Dates and Times

Wednesday 12 & Thursday 13 April

9am – 5pm

 Main Conference including Graduate Research Workshops
Evening, Wednesday 12 April

5:30pm – 7:30pm

 Conversation with John Winston Howard OM AC, Jane Halton AO PSM, Karen Middleton and facilitated by John Warhurst AO

Venue

Old Parliament House