Applying Behavioural Science to Create Change

Whether tackling global issues, like climate change, or challenges within your organisation, understanding how to influence behaviour is more important than ever.

This award-winning micro-credential will empower you to create the change you seek in a range of sustainability contexts, bringing together insights and experiences from leading behaviour change experts.

In this course, you will learn how to; define ‘behaviour’ and describe its main influences; gather rigorous evidence to inform decision-making; and understand the role of behavioural science in policy and practice.

This, and more, is unpacked in the BehaviourWorks Method – our tried and tested approach to developing behaviour change interventions. We use the BehaviourWorks Method in our own work and it has been used in hundreds of research projects with a variety of partners – including local, state, and federal government departments.

You will be guided through eight modules of practical and engaging content including videos, discussions, case studies and materials from a range of sectors. We highly recommend enrolling today in this, one of our most sought after courses.