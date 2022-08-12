Australia’s biggest HR event: AHRI’s National Convention & Exhibition

AHRI’s annual National Convention & Exhibition has always been a staple of the HR profession, gathering thousands of HR professionals from around Australia to explore emerging, innovative and impactful people capability trends. In 2022 the theme is REVOLUTIONISE – featuring local and international thought leaders like:

Liz Wiseman – Researcher, Executive Advisor and New York Times bestselling author

Duncan Wardle – Former Disney Head of Innovation & Creativity

Helen Clark – Former NZ Prime Minister

Hugh Van Cuylenburg – Founder and Author, The Resilience Project

Shadé Zahrai – Principal and Director, Influenceo Global

And many more!

As well as our extensive program of keynote and panel sessions, AHRI’s National Convention & Exhibition is your opportunity to participate in live masterclasses and network with like-minded HR professionals. Within the dedicated exhibition hall, over 100 premium organisations will showcase the latest trends in HR, technology and people management products and services. And each year a highlight of the Convention & Exhibition is the Gala Dinner on night two, which once again promises to bring a fun, social networking atmosphere as you dine over a three-course meal.

Early bird tickets are on sale now until 30 June 2022.