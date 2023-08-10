Bringing the cloud community together to innovate, build, and learn

Join us for AWS Public Sector Symposium Canberra 2023, and discover how organisations of all sizes are using Amazon Web Services (AWS) to accelerate innovation and drive their missions forward.

Explore how the cloud can help you enhance security, analyse data at scale, advance sustainability, and achieve your mission—faster and at lower cost. Returning in 2023 with all-new content and speakers, this must-attend event features inspiring keynotes from Australia’s tech leaders, breakout sessions, hands-on workshops, networking hubs, and more.

20+ sessions will cover topics ranging from artificial intelligence and big data analytics to cybersecurity and citizen service transformation. Whether you’re new to the cloud or an experienced user, you’ll gain key knowledge that you can use right away. Join us and discover how to accelerate digital transformation today.