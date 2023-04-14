Budgeting for Women’s Success 2023

Helen McCabe and Jamila Rizvi invite you to hear from politicians, policy experts and change makers, to dissect how the Australian Government’s 2023 budget will impact women.

Attendees will enjoy a two-course meal and beverages at the National Portrait Gallery’s Gordon Darling Hall, Canberra, as well as a keynote address and panel discussion with some of Australia’s leading voices on the economy, gender and public policy.

Speaker information will be updated soon.

HELEN MCCABE

MANAGING DIRECTOR AND FOUNDER – Future Women

Journalist, magazine editor and digital media executive. Helen was Editor-in-Chief of The Australian Women’s Weekly, Deputy Editor of The Sunday Telegraph and spent more than a decade working in television before founding Future Women in 2018. Helen also hosts FW’s weekly Leadership Series podcast, featuring stories of influential women who lead.

JAMILA RIZVI

DEPUTY MANAGING DIRECTOR – Future Women

Best-selling author, opinion columnist, podcast host and gender equality advocate. Previously, Jamila advised the Rudd and Gillard Governments on gender equality, early childhood education, media and employment participation. Jamila is also a board member of the Wheeler Centre for Books, Writing and Ideas, and an ambassador for Plan International.

EVENT DETAILS

Date: Wednesday, 10 May, 2023

Time: Dinner and panel discussion 7:30pm – 9:30pm AEST. Networking drinks from 6:30pm – please see ticket pricing.

Venue: National Portrait Gallery (Canberra) | Gordon Darling Hall | King Edward Terrace, Parkes ACT 2600

Early bird tickets:

Dinner and panel discussion only – $250 for individuals and $2,500 for tables of 10, includes 2-course meal and 2-hour beverage package.

$250 for individuals and $2,500 for tables of 10, includes 2-course meal and 2-hour beverage package. Pre-dinner networking drinks, dinner and panel discussion – $300 for individuals and $3,000 for tables of 10, includes networking drinks, 2-course meal and 2-hour beverage package over dinner.

All ticket pricing is inclusive of GST and excludes booking fee.

Mandarin readers receive 20% discount on tickets by using unique link or entering code MANDARIN20 at checkout.

10% of ticket sales will be donated to Future Women’s charity partner Australian Indigenous Education Fund (AIEF).