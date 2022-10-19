Budgeting for Women’s Success

Securing women’s economic future.

Helen McCabe and Jamila Rizvi invite you to hear from politicians, policy experts and change makers, to dissect how the Australian Government’s budget will impact women.

Attendees will enjoy a two-course meal and beverages at Hotel Realm’s signature National Ballroom, where insightful discussion and the opportunity to network with some of the leading voices in the sector will take place.

The keynote address will be given by Senator the Hon Katy Gallagher, Minister for Finance, Minister for Women, Minister for the Public Service.

A panel of experts and change makers will discuss what the budget will mean for women:

Emma Dawson – Executive Director of Per Capita

– Executive Director of Per Capita Dr Emma Fulu – Founder and Director of The Equality Institute

– Founder and Director of The Equality Institute Michele O’Neil – President of Australian Council of Trade Unions

——–

Date: Wednesday, 26 October 2022

Time: 7.00-9.30pm AEDT (VIP drinks from 6.00pm)

Where: Hotel Realm, Ngunnawal and Ngambri Country (Canberra) | National Ballroom | 18 NATIONAL CIRCUIT BARTON ACT 2600 AUSTRALIA

——-

*Ticket price includes GST and excludes booking fee.