For the second year running, Churchill Fellows will gather at the Churchill Policy Room, Parliament House to speak with policy developers and regulators about international best practice and opportunities for Australia. The concept is modelled on the Churchill War Rooms in London where experts gathered at a time of need to resolve a path forward.

Join us for this exclusive event and the release of this year’s Policy Futures: A Reform Agenda – the flagship publication of the Policy Impact Program – a partnership between The University of Queensland and The Winston Churchill Trust.

This year the topics sit broadly across the themes of closing the gap, health, aged care and wellbeing, human rights, and water banking.

Speakers will include:

Special guest Senator the Hon. Malarndirri McCarthy, Assistant Minister for Indigenous Australians

Professor Tom Calma AO, Churchill Trust Patron

Mr David Trebeck, Churchill Trust Chair

Professor Cameron Parsell, Acting Director Centre for Policy Futures, The University of Queensland

And a select group of Churchill Fellows.

Following short presentations, you will have the opportunity to speak directly with Churchill Fellows from across Australia about their experiences and ideas on important and relevant policy topics over breakfast.

If you would like attend the Churchill Policy Room, or arrange a meeting or policy briefing with any of the Churchill Fellows while they are in Canberra, please contact Kirsty Guster.