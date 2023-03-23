Commercial Acumen for the Public Sector Masterclass – Brisbane

In this highly interactive and experiential masterclass, discover how to better create, claim and keep value — the three legs of value for money.

Knowledge is power. Explore:

How industry operates and what drives them

How to structure better ‘deals’

How to negotiate strategically

How to get better value from the contracts you have

You will gain insight into structuring better approaches to market, deal negotiation, and contract management. You will explore vendor perspectives and how it’s applied in the context of the public sector. You will extend your capacity to create, claim and keep the value.

There is no point in learning how to negotiate if you don’t know what you have to negotiate with. That’s the power of knowledge and perspective. Learn negotiations, in your context.

Delivered by experienced practitioners, this program is low on theory and high on practical learning, real case studies and exercises. It is not skills training but an education applicable in any context, transferrable to any team, and an investment in individual capability.

