Complexity in Action – Take 2 Conference

Dave Snowden (Cynefin Co), Ingrid Burkett (Griffith Centre for Systems Innovation) and Viv Read and Julie Cunningham (Complexability) invite you to join them in two days of highly interactive, practical explorations of complexity based approaches for systems and processes no longer ‘fit for purpose’.
With emphasis on learning by doing, and a focus on contemporary complex issues, you will leave with ideas, options and possibilities for your own context.
Day 1
- Decision-making, ethics and complexity
- Stories from the Field
Day 2
- Complexity and Strategy
- Measuring and monitoring what really matters
Who is the event for?
- Anyone interested in learning how to navigate through complexity
- Functional areas – strategy, policy, evaluation, multi-disciplinary/cross-agency projects, community engagement, designing and implementing major change, social research
- Theme areas – ethics, leadership, measuring, monitoring, evaluation
No prior knowledge or experience is necessary.
Tickets details
Ticket Cost: From $874.86
https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/complexity-in-action-take-2-tickets-645818720177?aff=oddtdtcreator
Complexability
events@complexability.com.au
Venue
Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre