Connections – The Cloud Data Protection Services Events

Keynote: Innovate with Confidence

Get a fresh perspective on how simplifying your environment, going on the offensive, and embracing cloud data management will give you the confidence to clear complexity, fend off ransomware, and do more with less to innovate for the future. Plus, find out what our 2023 edition of the State of Data Readiness report uncovers on current data protection and data management trends in organisations across Australia and New Zealand.

Technology Futures

Learn about the future of our Intelligent Data Services and discover how we plan to address data management challenges customers are experiencing globally, including multi-cloud resilience, security, and automation. Take advantage of this opportunity to influence our strategic direction!

The Power of Partnerships

Explore how Commvault – along with key technology and solution partners – are taking charge! By putting modern data management strategies at the fore of any solution, organisations can confidently scale, benefit from broader workload support, and use data to create business value no matter where it lives.

From Vision to Reality

When your business dreams it, you need to deliver. Hear from expert panellists sharing real-life use cases when it comes to modernising data management, defending against ransomware, and investing wisely during the journey to cloud.

