Designing Impactful Behaviour Change Programs

Learn how to design, implement and test your own behaviour change programs using evidence-based strategies and cutting-edge research from our qualified behavioural scientists.

Whether you are looking to make a positive impact amongst vulnerable groups, improve healthcare outcomes, implement regulations and policies or encourage communities to adopt behaviours to reduce their impact on the environment, this course will help you create the change you seek.

Gain hands-on experience through applied activities and practical case studies from real-world projects we have conducted with our government and industry partners. Through our engaging and relevant curriculum you will learn how to measure the effectiveness of your programs and continuously improve your results, achieving the impact you are seeking.

This course is for you if you already have a basic understanding of behaviour change and are seeking to apply your knowledge to develop and implement programs in your work.