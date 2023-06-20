This short course introduces the project management framework – highlighting a set of standard processes, statements, templates and tools to use in the planning, execution, management and closing of large-scale projects.

This framework is important as it will improve efficiency whilst encouraging collaboration with dedicated tools to offer organisation, accountability and reviewing of work processes.

This course is ideal for senior managers across all fields, analysts and planners looking to improve their leadership skills.

Run over three days, this course is delivered by Peter Bail who is a qualified and highly experienced project and program manager, business analyst and trainer with over 30 years professional experience.

Enrol in the Fundamentals of Project Management UNSW Short Course today.