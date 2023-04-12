How Public Sector Procurement teams can prepare for the intro of the NACC – ACT Branch

The Commonwealth is one of the last jurisdictions in Australia to introduce an anti-corruption commission.
In South Australia and New South Wales, a new complaint or investigation related to procurement occurs on average every 1.4 days. In Western Australia in FY20/21, 54% of the Corruption and Crime Commission’s investigations related to procurement and financial management.
With the introduction of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), procurement and contracting across the Commonwealth will face more scrutiny than ever before.
Join us for a breakfast, hosted by ArcBlue, to hear about lessons learned from jurisdictions where anti-corruption commissions have been introduced, as well as practical advice on how those responsible for and working within procurement and contracting can best prepare for the introduction of the NACC.
