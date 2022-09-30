IPAA National Conference 2022

Australia’s geopolitical environment is shifting.

Join us for three days of debate and conversation on Australia’s place and future in an everchanging world at the IPAA National Conference at QT Canberra.

The impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the tensions being played out on the world stage, the move to a net-zero emissions future, a global war for talent and growing polarisation in democracies all have international and domestic repercussions for Australia.

The IPAA National Conference, hosted by IPAA ACT, will explore Australia’s future in an increasingly uncertain world; the effects of change and the changes that we can affect.

Crafted to provide both strategic and practical learning for all levels, it will equip you with the insight, skills and connections to keep pace in a new hybrid, dynamic and unchartered world.

Hear from an impressive line-up of senior leaders and thought leaders from the public and private sector as well as leading academics.

Register your interest by the 7th October 2022,