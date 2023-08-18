Leadership Accelerator Program

A 4-month leadership program for early-mid career female leaders in STEM and Security professions that fast-tracks enduring and impactful leadership growth.

The Leadership Accelerator has been developed to specifically address and negate the barriers to leadership that are known to exist for women in STEM and Security professions. It has been tailored for early-mid career female leaders to allow them to develop confidence and reach their potential as experts and leaders. The 4-month program unlocks accelerated growth in leading self and others through leveraging important protective factors, including:

Developing as a leader

Understanding self

Having visibility and voice

Confidence and influence

Resilience

Building resource networks and mentoring

This specialist program focuses on the nuances of leadership for women working in STEM and Security industries specifically.​