Technology has changed everyday life—in business, in government, at home and at work. Although the rapid growth of digital and physical technologies is full of promise, it also presents risks. Maximising the benefits of digital transformation and innovation requires a new generation of leaders working across public, private and nonprofit sectors.

The Master of Technology Governance is a transdisciplinary training experience that accommodates interests in various technology sectors and emphasises a stimulating curriculum of master classes with distinguished practitioners, global networks and multiple career pathways in Australia and overseas.

Why choose this program?

Students learn how to combine evidence-informed insights on governance with cutting-edge research to analyse and address real-world problems at the national, international, or local levels and across technology spaces. By integrating different disciplines and perspectives, students obtain tools to engage with complexity, uncertainty, and innovation and are uniquely positioned to assess and respond to an array of technology governance challenges now and in the future, whether their careers take them to the public, private, or non-profit sectors.

Core courses provide students with a solid foundation in current technology governance issues coupled with core concepts and insights on the practice of regulation and governance. Because technology touches every part of life, elective courses provide case-studies, simulations and clinics where students examine closely associated and intersecting domains such as climate, crime, labour, health, security, and urban design.This program will be delivered in person and online.

What are the career pathways?

The Master of Technology Governance is designed for working professionals and recent graduates seeking to advance their careers in data governance, digital transformation and technological change. It provides skills that are transferable to legislative and regulatory affairs, policy design and analysis, industry, civil society and advocacy. Relevant employers include Commonwealth and State Digital Transformation Departments; Federal and State-level policy units, including Better Regulation units; Compliance and Enforcement offices; and organisations supporting cybersecurity and privacy, data protection and governance, digital economic activities and health and consumer safety.

