PSMP ONLINE Information Session with QUT

Do you want to advance your career, become more effective in your current role, and have your employer invest in and support your learning journey? QUT’s Public Sector Management Program (PSMP) could be the right professional development experience for you.

Join this information session and hear from the PSMP Team. You will learn about the 30-year history of the program, its benefits, and how QUT has measured the return on investment for public sector employers and employees.

Both you and your organisation will reap the benefits of a strong balance between academic theory and hands-on, practical skills.

After 15 months of learning in the flow of work, you will receive a Graduate Certificate in Business (Public Sector Management).

For more information about this program, please visit Public Sector Management Program.