Public Sector Disability Leadership & Allyship Summit

Inspiring leaders, informing allies and celebrating disability excellence.
This summit is an opportunity for leaders with disability to share their learnings and advice for the next crop of leaders from the community. It also provides a platform for allies to discuss how others can support team members on the path to leadership, and for organisations to discuss the challenges and barriers facing the community in the public sector and how to overcome them.
This summit is an open and safe space for all to come together and learn how we can make our organisations better places for everyone in them.
Why should you attend this summit
- VIP and sector keynotes, case studies, fireside chats, and interactive panel discussions detailing the challenges overcome and lessons learned by senior leaders with disability.
- An-depth workshop with practical toolkits to progress your career as a leader with disability.
- Interactive group networking session with peers from across the sector who face similar circumstances to you.
- Network with peers from across the sector in person or as a tailored online experience facilitated by our premier summit platform.
Who will be attending this summit
- Current & emerging leaders with disability from the Australian Public Service
- Allies and champions of the disability community in the public sector
- HR, Diversity & Capability Professionals & Leaders
- Learning & Development Leaders
Save with group discounts
- Groups of 5 save 10%
- Groups of 9 save 15%
- Groups of 12 save 20%
Attend to learn:
- Take away first hand accounts of leadership, courage and authenticity from leaders with disability
- Discover powerful lived experiences and advice on disability leadership and allyship
- Gain real, candid advice from senior disability champions and allies on how you can better support people with disability in your organisation
- Learn what challenges still face the disability community in public sector workplaces and what can be done to overcome them
Tickets details
Ticket Cost: From $500
Venue
Delivered Online & In Person [Rydges Hotel, 17 Canberra Ave, Forrest ACT 2603]