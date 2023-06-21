Public Sector Disability Leadership & Allyship Summit

Inspiring leaders, informing allies and celebrating disability excellence.

This summit is an opportunity for leaders with disability to share their learnings and advice for the next crop of leaders from the community. It also provides a platform for allies to discuss how others can support team members on the path to leadership, and for organisations to discuss the challenges and barriers facing the community in the public sector and how to overcome them.

This summit is an open and safe space for all to come together and learn how we can make our organisations better places for everyone in them.

Why should you attend this summit

VIP and sector keynotes, case studies, fireside chats, and interactive panel discussions detailing the challenges overcome and lessons learned by senior leaders with disability.

An-depth workshop with practical toolkits to progress your career as a leader with disability.

Interactive group networking session with peers from across the sector who face similar circumstances to you.

Network with peers from across the sector in person or as a tailored online experience facilitated by our premier summit platform.

Who will be attending this summit

Current & emerging leaders with disability from the Australian Public Service

Allies and champions of the disability community in the public sector

HR, Diversity & Capability Professionals & Leaders

Learning & Development Leaders

Save with group discounts

Groups of 5 save 10%

Groups of 9 save 15%

Groups of 12 save 20%