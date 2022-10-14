Public Sector Women in Leadership Summit 2022

Trailblazing women leading with resilience and authenticity

Great leaders leave a lasting impression and empower people to go above and beyond. But for many, it takes unwavering resilience and self belief to walk the road less travelled and inspire others to join them. This Summit exists as a means for you to learn from the women that have been there before! Be inspired by their personal stories and career journey as they share their honest learnings and real advice for the next crop of women leaders in the APS.

Walk away feeling energised and confident to accelerate your career and take the next step in your leadership journey!

What to expect

VIP and sector keynotes, case studies, fireside chats and an interactive panel discussion detailing the challenges overcome and lessons learned by women in leadership positions

In depth seminars with practical tool to improve your productivity and leadership skills

Interactive group networking session with peers from across the sector who face similar circumstances to you

Excellent connectivity and a tailored online experience facilitated by our premier summit platform and experienced IT, AV and delivery teams

Chance to win a signed copy of The Hon. Julia Gillard AC’s new book Not Now, Not Ever!

Who will attend

• Current & emerging female leaders from the Australian Public Service

• HR, Diversity & Capability Professionals & Leaders

• Learning & Development Leaders

• Male allies & champions of change

Benefits of attending

Hear from influential women who are pioneers in their roles

Learn to let go of self limiting beliefs & imposter syndrome

Lead through influence when you are the only woman in the room

Navigate rapid workforce changes & complexities

Build a dynamic & engaged hybrid workforce

“The summit has honestly changed my life. I know that sounds quite cliche, but I feel I found so much insight in the two days that I had been searching for years to find. I have a new sense of confidence, empowerment and inspiration that I am going to take into both my personal and professional life.” Case Officer, Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (VCAT)

Public Sector Women in Leadership Summit, July 2022

To learn more or register click here.