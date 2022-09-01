Revenue Summit 2022 – presented by the Australia Institute

The Australia Institute’s Revenue Summit 2022 will explore revenue raising options to meet Australia’s growing public spending needs.

It’s time to shape the national debate on revenue and tax reform.

Thursday, 6 October 2022 | Australian Parliament House, Canberra.

Keynote speakers:

• Rod Sims AO | Professor, Crawford School of Public Policy ANU and Former Chair of the ACCC

• Sally McManus | Secretary, Australian Council of Trade Unions

Speakers also include:

• ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr

• Senator Barbara Pocock AM | Greens Finance, Employment & Public Sector Spokesperson

• Zoe Daniel MP | Independent Member for Goldstein

• Dai Le MP | Independent Member for Fowler

• Allegra Spender MP | Independent Member for Wentworth

• Professor Miranda Stewart | Professor of Law, University of Melbourne Law School

• Professor Andrew Scott | Politics and Policy, Deakin University; Convenor, Nordic Policy Centre

• Assoc Prof Janine Dixon | Senior Research Fellow, Centre of Policy Studies, Victoria University

• Assoc Prof Ben Phillips | Associate Professor, Centre for Social Research and Methods, ANU

• Assoc Prof Shumi Akhtar | University of Sydney Business School

• Annie Butler | Federal Secretary, Australian Nursing & Midwifery Federation

• Toby O’Connor | National Council CEO, St Vincent de Paul Society

• Tim Washington | CEO Jetcharge; Chair, Electric Vehicle Council

• Assoc Prof Elizabeth Hill | University of Sydney; Deputy Director, Gender Equality in Working Life Research Initative

• Dr Richard Denniss | Executive Director, the Australia Institute

Demand for a larger public service is only going to continue growing. Future challenges—tackling climate change, providing higher quality aged care, and improving childcare accessibility—will all require more government spending.

A bigger role for government requires more tax to carve out space in the economy. After decades of focusing on spending cuts, efficiency dividends and budget emergencies it is time to confront the fact that many of Australia’s problems flow directly from the choice to be one of the lowest taxed countries in the developed world.

We need a tax system that is fit for purpose, that raises revenue in a more efficient and equitable way.

The Australia Institute’s Revenue Summit will bring economists, policy and taxation experts together to discuss revenue raising options to meet Australia’s public spending needs.

Tax is not just the price we pay to live in a civilised society, it’s the way we shape the civilisation we want to live in. Too often how and who we tax — or exempt from tax — is shaped by minority interests and not what is in the national interest. While the $16 billion a year stage 3 tax cuts may be legislated, booming gas profits have fuelled new calls for an energy windfall profits tax. With the lessons of the 2019 election still fresh in our minds, there are a multitude of ways we could reform the tax system that would result in more revenue, a simpler tax system and stronger public finance.

The pandemic has demonstrated that strong public services are essential to a robust economy, cohesive society, and the wellbeing of current and future Australians. If we are to meet the needs of the community and ensure long term prosperity, we need a sustainable revenue base. It is time to reshape the debate on tax reform.

