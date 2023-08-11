Experience the future of security at Security Exhibition and Conference 2023

Australia’s leading platform for security professionals, the Security Exhibition & Conference, returns to the ICC Sydney this 30 August – 1 September. Registration is open for the event, which will be co-located with Integrate, the region’s premier AV event.

With over three decades of experience, the Security Exhibition & Conference brings together the full spectrum of security professionals and end-users to connect and source essential solutions to meet modern security challenges. Rapid technology advancements, such as AI, machine learning, mobile access solutions, and cybersecurity, have transformed the security landscape. Attending this event will keep you at the forefront and protect your business from increasingly sophisticated threats.

The ASIAL Security Conference is set to be a great success in 2023. The program will feature a compelling lineup of experts and academics, including authorities in AI, cloud, and global sporting events, who will share their insights on how to protect your business, brand reputation and crucial assets along with mitigating risk and vulnerability.

Don’t miss this opportunity to secure the future. Register today