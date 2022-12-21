Supporting Employees Through Times of Crisis

​Navigating today’s complex business environment requires a new style of leader. A leader able to reshape the workplace into a supportive one during times of crisis.

​Are you supporting your employees during a crisis… or managing the response?

​Join our keynote speaker and panel of experts at this executive event to discuss the roles of leaders as agents of change during times of crisis.

​Drinks and canapés to follow the presentation.

​CancerAid is delighted to welcome the following guest speakers:

– Facilitated by Andrew Banks

​Andrew Banks co-founded Morgan & Banks, growing the company to become the dominant recruitment force in Australia and Asia. Andrew Banks’ experience and expertise includes developing companies from start-up, extensive global networks in the human resources and recruitment sectors and a strong track record in building revenue, market share and returns to shareholders. Andrew was also one of the ‘Sharks’ on the channel 10 television series Shark Tank.

– Keynote speaker Alison Watkins AM

​Alison Watkins is an experienced Chief Executive and Non-executive Director. She is a member of the Reserve Bank of Australia Board, Chancellor of the University of Tasmania, and a non-executive director of CSL and Wesfarmers.

– Leadership Panel:

​The Hon. Victor Dominello MP

​Victor Dominello is a senior Minister in the NSW Government. In 2019 he was appointed the world’s first Minister for Customer Service which includes Digital Government. In July 2022 Victor was recognised as one of the Top 100 Innovators in the country by The Australian newspaper.

​Virginia Briggs

​Virginia Briggs is CEO and Managing Partner of Australia’s largest law firm, Minter Ellison. In addition to her industry leadership, Virginia also holds multiple leadership roles within MinterEllison including on the firm’s Diversity and Innovation Committees.

​Shaun Ruming

​Shaun Ruming has more than 25 years’ experience in HR, and has held multiple senior People and Operations leadership roles at a number of large corporations and in the public service. His experience also includes executive coaching and building great leaders. In November, he started a new role as the Chief People Officer at the NSW Department of Education.

Limited spots are available for this event, RSVP as soon as possible.

​CancerAid

CancerAid is transforming the way we provide cancer care by empowering people and organisations affected by cancer to thrive using expertise, empathy and technology. Participants gain access to digital tools, dedicated health coaching and evidence-based educational resources, assisting them to feel supported, informed and in control of health outcomes and their wellbeing.