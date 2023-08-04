Tech in Gov

Don’t miss Australia’s most important event for ICT in Government, taking place on 8 & 9 August at the National Convention Centre in Canberra!

Tech in Gov is the perfect opportunity to connect with like-minded government ICT professionals as well as source and learn about ICT solutions for the ongoing digital transformation within government.

  • Hear from top ICT thought-leaders including:
    • Bill Shorten, Minister for Government Services, Minister for National Disability Insurance Scheme
    • Ramez Katf, CIO, Australian Taxation Office
    • Sam Grunhard, First Assistant Secretary, Critical Infrastructure Security Division, Department of Home Affairs
    • Paul James, Chief Executive Officer, Department of Internal Affairs, New Zealand Government
    • Matt Sedgwick, Assistant Secretary, Department of Finance
    • Ian Oppermann, NSW Chief Data Scientist and UTS Industry Professor, NSW Department of Customer Service
    • Michele Graham, General Manager Technology and Digital Division, Quantum Branch, Department of Industry, Science and Resources
    • Chris Goldsmid, Commander Cybercrime Operations, Australian Federal Police
    • Mark Bazzacco, Chief Research Technology & Operations, Australian Department of Defence
    • Chris Fechner, Chief Executive Officer, Digital Transformation Agency
    • Mandy Young, Chief Operating Officer, NSW Department of Customer Service
    • Peter O’Halloran, Chief Digital Officer, Australian Digital Health Agency
  • A world class conference: Hear about the latest trends and developments in AI, Cyber Security, Data & Analytics, Identity and more.
  • 80+ leading ICT suppliers: Evaluate new products and services hands-on from leading companies such as Telstra, Google Cloud and Samsung.
  • 15 Start-Up pods: Learn about innovative solutions from new businesses.
  • Exciting product demonstrations: See new products and services in action.
  • Networking opportunities: Meet other IT and executive level professionals and build relationships.
  • Networking Party: Unwind after Day 1 with beer and gin tastings, canapes, live music, and entertainment.

Use discount code TIG30 for 30% off your Conference Pass.

Meg O’Brien

(02) 7208 8162

meg.obrien@terrapinn.com

https://www.terrapinn.com/conference/technology-in-government/index.stm

Venue

National Convention Centre Canberra